AGD Diamonds recognized best in the field of industrial safety in the region

AGD Diamonds was recognized as the winner of the contest «The best production control service for industrial safety requirements at hazardous production facilities in the Arkhangelsk Province». The competition was held on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of mining and industrial supervision by the North-West Department of the Federal Service for Ecological, Technological and Nuclear Supervision, the company said. 

news_20082019_agd.png
            Image credit: AGD Diamonds


AGD Diamonds ranked first in each of the four stages of the competition judged by the jury, after having presented its activities to ensure industrial safety at production facilities. According to the results of a questionnaire which evaluated the work of production control services of companies, the quiz “Fundamentals of Industrial Safety” and the blitz-poll “History of the Development of Russian Mining and Industrial Supervision”, AGD Diamonds was recognized as the winner.
The game form of the event made it possible to demonstrate the serious indicators that the enterprises of the Arkhangelsk Region achieved by working to ensure industrial safety and prevent occupational injuries.
Six companies were invited to participate in the contest: JSC “AGD Diamonds”, PJSC “Severalmaz”, JSC “North-Onega Bauxite Mine”, LLC “Onega Nerud”, JSC “Ship Repair Center “Zvezdochka”, JSC “Production Association “Northern Machine-Building Enterprise” .
In February 2019, AGD Diamonds employees also received awards for achievements in the field of industrial safety and labor protection.
AGD Diamonds is engaged in mining operations at the Grib Diamond Field in the Arkhangelsk Province. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

