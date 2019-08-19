UAE’s gold trade hit further as prices soar

Today

With shoppers staying away, the Q3 sales is likely to end up anywhere between 8-15 per cent lower than in recent years. Even promotions are not helping UAE’s gold jewellery retailers as they once used to, says a report in Gulf News.

Blaming gold prices for this lack of demand, the official Dubai gold rate currently is at Dh171.75 for a gram of 22K gold, which is expected to go up to Dh180.

According to Abdul Salam K.P., Executive Director at Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the drop in demand is one of worst in recent times. “Last year same time, prices were in the range of Dh140 a gram or so, and there was reasonable demand at those levels,” Salam, who is also on the board of Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, said. “From those levels to now, the decline would be in the 20-25 per cent range. It’s proving to be a bad time for gold in the UAE.”





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished