The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

UAE’s gold trade hit further as prices soar

Today
With shoppers staying away, the Q3 sales is likely to end up anywhere between 8-15 per cent lower than in recent years. Even promotions are not helping UAE’s gold jewellery retailers as they once used to, says a report in Gulf News.
Blaming gold prices for this lack of demand, the official Dubai gold rate currently is at Dh171.75 for a gram of 22K gold, which is expected to go up to Dh180.
According to Abdul Salam K.P., Executive Director at Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the drop in demand is one of worst in recent times. “Last year same time, prices were in the range of Dh140 a gram or so, and there was reasonable demand at those levels,” Salam, who is also on the board of Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, said. “From those levels to now, the decline would be in the 20-25 per cent range. It’s proving to be a bad time for gold in the UAE.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

