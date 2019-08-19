Botswana renews Tsodilo’s BK16 prospecting licence

Today

Tsodilo Resources said its BK16 Prospecting Licence has been renewed by the Botswana mineral resources ministry for an additional two-year period ending September 30, 2021.









Image credit: Tsodilo







The emphasis of the programme for the next two years will be the second phase surface bulk sampling programme, which will be the extraction, processing and diamond recovery of 20,000 metric tonnes of kimberlite, said Tsodilo.

The first phase sampling programme, which was recently completed, demonstrated the potential of the BK16 kimberlite to host high value diamonds between $281 and $792 per carat.

It also confirmed the presence of Type IIa diamonds where 3.8% of the diamonds were identified as high-quality Type IIa diamonds consisting predominantly of D color stones.

The diamondiferous BK16 kimberlite pipe is approximately 6 hectares in size at surface.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished