BlueRock sells 7.63 ct diamond for $6,815/ct

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa, has sold a 7.63 carat diamond for $52,000 or $6,815 per carat.

This is the company’s fifth diamond that has been sold for more than $50,000 this year, realising a total sale price of $500,000.









Image credit: BlueRock







"The continued and improving regularity of discovery of high-quality stones underpins the potential value of the project and the effectiveness of our recent improvements in operational practices,” said BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston.

“I look forward to updating our shareholders on further developments at Kareevlei as we continue to implement operational initiatives to optimise the performance of the mine.”





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished