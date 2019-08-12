ZCDC guards unleash dogs on illegal Marange diamond miners

State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) security guards have allegedly unleashed dogs and seriously injured several illegal diamond miners in Marange, according to a local civic organisation.The Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) said the artisanal miners were arrested by the guards whilst digging for diamonds near Mbada Hills in Marange.“We are appalled by the continued use of torture and killings as punishment against artisanal miners by state security agents and the state owned ZCDC guards,” CNRG executive director Farai Muguwu was quoted as saying by NewZimbabwe.com.“The guards ordered them to sit down at gun point, handcuffed and set vicious dogs on them, leading to serious injuries. The artisanal miners were denied food and access to ablution facilities.”He said they want the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the Zimbabwe Human Right Commission to help in the successful prosecution of perpetrators of human rights violations and bring an end to the impunity they enjoy.Zimbabwean diamonds were blacklisted last June by Blue Nile due to reports of human rights abuses in Marange.