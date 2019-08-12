Exclusive

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Tiffany & Co. launches new men’s collections

Tiffany & Co. announced the launch of Tiffany Men’s, the luxury house’s newest dedicated men’s collections. 
Tiffany Men’s was created in the spirit of the modern man: bold and confident, casual yet refined, a style arbiter with a discerning eye for quality. 

news_10012019_tiffany.png
Image credit: Tiffany & Co.

“Tiffany Men’s is centered on craftsmanship as the foundation of our company. Tiffany 1837 Makers is a nod to the workmanship and time-honored techniques used in creating jewelry—the idea that there’s a person behind each object,” said Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer, Tiffany & Co. 
One of the most impressive items in Tiffany Men’s is the one-of-a-kind, handcrafted solid sterling silver and 18k yellow gold vermeil chess set—price available upon request. The range of designs in Tiffany Men’s represents a new chapter for the design house, signaling the brand’s expansion in the men’s luxury space.

