Tiffany & Co. launches new men’s collections

Tiffany & Co. announced the launch of Tiffany Men’s, the luxury house’s newest dedicated men’s collections.

Tiffany Men’s was created in the spirit of the modern man: bold and confident, casual yet refined, a style arbiter with a discerning eye for quality.









“Tiffany Men’s is centered on craftsmanship as the foundation of our company. Tiffany 1837 Makers is a nod to the workmanship and time-honored techniques used in creating jewelry—the idea that there’s a person behind each object,” said Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer, Tiffany & Co.

One of the most impressive items in Tiffany Men’s is the one-of-a-kind, handcrafted solid sterling silver and 18k yellow gold vermeil chess set—price available upon request. The range of designs in Tiffany Men’s represents a new chapter for the design house, signaling the brand’s expansion in the men’s luxury space.





