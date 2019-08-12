Exclusive

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

The talk around LGDs is all hype

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

"There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.": Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

China restricts gold imports as trade war intensifies

China has banned imports of gold since May, aiming at curbing outflows of dollars and bolstering China's yuan currency as economic growth slows, according to a Reuters report.
China has cut shipments by some 300 to 500 tonnes compared with last year, which is worth $15bn to $25bn at current prices.
The restrictions come as an escalating trade confrontation with the United States has dragged China's pace of growth to the slowest in nearly three decades and pressured the yuan down to its lowest level since 2008.
China is the world's biggest importer of gold, taking in around 1,500 tonnes valued at $60bn of gold last year, according to its customs data. This is equivalent to one-third of the world's total supply.
Chinese customs figures show the country imported 575 tonnes of gold in the first half of the year, down from 883 tonnes in the same period of 2018.
In May, China imported 71 tonnes, down from 157 tonnes in May 2018. In June, the last month for which data is available, the decline was even sharper, with 57 tonnes shipped compared with 199 tonnes in June last year.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
