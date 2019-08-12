Exclusive

Today

12 august 2019

05 august 2019

29 july 2019

22 july 2019

Debswana managing director dies

Today
News

De Beers said it is shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Debswana managing director Albert Milton.
The group, which has a 50% stake in Debswana, said Milton became unwell in Johannesburg last Thursday evening and was admitted to hospital but died early Friday morning. 
“We extend our deepest condolences to Albert’s family, relatives and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this most difficult time,” said De Beers.
Milton was appointed Debswana managing director and to the De Beers executive committee in December 2018. 
He joined Debswana in 1992 and held various positions throughout his career across the company’s mining operations and in leadership positions. 
De Beers said Lynette Armstrong, Debswana chief financial officer, is serving as acting managing director.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

