ALROSA’s net profit in Q2 down 47% y-o-y

ALROSA, the world’s leader in diamond mining, announces its IFRS financial results for Q2 2019.ALROSA’s net profit decreased by 47% compared to the same period last year, to RUB 13 bn, which is attributable to lower revenue and reduced margins (down 13 pp y-o-y). A decline of 44% compared to the 1Q was mostly due to lower revenue and high base effect of one-off FX gains in Q1.The company’s revenue in Q2 2019 went down by 19% q-o-q to RUB 57 bn driven by a 22% q-o-q decline in diamond sales volumes. A 21% y-o-y decline in revenue was attributable to lower sales (down 8% y-o-y) and changes in the sales mix.EBITDA in Q2 2019 was to RUB 25 bn (down 20% q-o-q and 39% y-o-y) on lower top line while EBITDA margin remained flat q-o-q at 44%.Free cash flow in Q2 2019 amounted to RUB 2.4 bn (vs RUB 26 bn in Q1 2019) amidst a decline in operating cash flow, seasonal capex growth and increase in working capital.Net debt / EBITDA stood at 0.3x as at the end of Q2 2019 (flat q-o-q).ALROSA also updated its 2019 guidance: production is expected to reach 38.5 m carats, up from c.38 m carats previously; sales are expected at 32–33 m carats.