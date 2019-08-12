Lab-grown Diamond Jewellery Show debuts with aplomb in Mumbai

Today

The Lab-Grown Diamond and Jewellery Promotion Council (LGDJPC) concluded its debut International Labgrown Diamond Jewellery Show (LDJS) with much hope and enthusiasm, according to a press release from the Council.

The LDJS B2B Show was held from Aug 9 to 12 2019 in an air-conditioned dome - Shaila Lawn, Near Mahananda Dairy in Goregaon, Mumbai, accommodating 70+ exhibitors who showcased the complete LGD range to meet the demand of 25,000 visitors, traders and buyers.









Image credit: Jewellery P romotion Council







Somchai Phornchindark, President of the Gems, Jewelry & Precious Metal Confederation of Thailand who inaugurated the Show, and the Guest of Honour Atul Jogani, Thai Gem and Jewelry Traders Association (TGJTA) visited the Stalls along with their delegation, showing a keen interest in the displayed LGDs.

In his inaugural address Somchai said, “Even if the LGD industry is not enormous right now, the industry has a huge potential. This industry is growing by leaps and bounds. The LDJS-2019 will be a catalyst to grow the industry very swiftly.”

Commenting on the Show, Atul Jogani said, “Compared to a mined diamond, LGD is very economical and will induce buyers with a reasonable budget to go in for diamond-studded jewellery. Now anybody who aspires to wear diamond jewellery can buy and enjoy.”

Lab-Grown Diamond and Jewellery Promotion Council (LGDJPC) is an international trade body for the promotion and growth of LGD gem and jewellery industry. LGDJPC was established in India in 2015 to promote, facilitate and develop LGD commerce and industry. A responsible trade body, LGDJPC endeavours to ensure best business practice and transparency to remain a green trade.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished