Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Due to the ongoing uncertainties in the global political and economic front, jewellery sales in China were down 1.6 percent in July compared to July 2018.Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed that in comparison, retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery rose 8.2 percent in July 2018.After months of steady growth, recording 7.8% in June, 4.7percent in May and 0.4 percent in April, jewellery sales in China dropped by 1.2 percent in March.However, January to February figures showed a 4.4 percent rise. January to July figures meanwhile was up 2.9 percent, according to the government data.