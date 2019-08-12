Exclusive

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

PANDORA and Warner Bros. to launch Harry Potter inspired collection

Today
News

Pandora announced that it will work in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to introduce a collection of Harry Potter themed jewellery. 
The collection will consist of 12 hand-finished products, including charms, pendants and a bracelet inspired by iconic characters and symbols from the Harry Potter films.
Pandora’s Chief Creative and Brand Officer Stephen Fairchild says of the partnership: “Harry Potter has brought joy and a belief in magic to generations and Pandora fans have asked for this collection for years. Pandora jewellery brings personal stories to life, and the friendship, love and bravery told in Harry Potter resonates with Pandora’s fans. We’re thrilled to bring this collection to fans around the world.” 
The collection will be available online and in the company’s stores from November.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished