PANDORA and Warner Bros. to launch Harry Potter inspired collection

Today

Pandora announced that it will work in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to introduce a collection of Harry Potter themed jewellery.

The collection will consist of 12 hand-finished products, including charms, pendants and a bracelet inspired by iconic characters and symbols from the Harry Potter films.

Pandora’s Chief Creative and Brand Officer Stephen Fairchild says of the partnership: “Harry Potter has brought joy and a belief in magic to generations and Pandora fans have asked for this collection for years. Pandora jewellery brings personal stories to life, and the friendship, love and bravery told in Harry Potter resonates with Pandora’s fans. We’re thrilled to bring this collection to fans around the world.”

The collection will be available online and in the company’s stores from November.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg