Gem Diamonds’ Letšeng achieves $1,697/ct in H1 sales

Gem Diamonds said its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho achieved $1,697 per carat in the first half of 2019, a 10% jump from $1, 537 per carat realised the previous period.However, the total value of the company’s rough sales for the period dropped 2% to $94.5 million from $97.5 million.The highest price achieved for a 70.69 carat D-colour Type IIa diamond was $48,225 per carat while the 13.32 carat pink diamond achieved $656, 934 per carat, the highest US$ per carat ever achieved for a Letšeng diamond.Meanwhile, production from the Letšeng mine dropped 13% to 56, 668 carats from 65, 279 carats, recovered in the second half of 2018.Gem Diamonds said the limited contribution from the high-value Satellite pipe ore during the period resulted in a lower grade recovered compared to the previous period.“This, together with lower volumes treated, resulted in lower carats recovered,” it said.Gem Diamonds recovered three diamonds greater than 100 carats during the period, with an additional two diamonds greater than 100 carats recovered in July.