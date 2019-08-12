Exclusive

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

Gem Diamonds’ Letšeng achieves $1,697/ct in H1 sales

gem_diamonds_logo.pngGem Diamonds said its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho achieved $1,697 per carat in the first half of 2019, a 10% jump from $1, 537 per carat realised the previous period.
However, the total value of the company’s rough sales for the period dropped 2% to $94.5 million from $97.5 million.
The highest price achieved for a 70.69 carat D-colour Type IIa diamond was $48,225 per carat while the 13.32 carat pink diamond achieved $656, 934 per carat, the highest US$ per carat ever achieved for a Letšeng diamond. 
Meanwhile, production from the Letšeng mine dropped 13% to 56, 668 carats from 65, 279 carats, recovered in the second half of 2018.
Gem Diamonds said the limited contribution from the high-value Satellite pipe ore during the period resulted in a lower grade recovered compared to the previous period.
“This, together with lower volumes treated, resulted in lower carats recovered,” it said. 
Gem Diamonds recovered three diamonds greater than 100 carats during the period, with an additional two diamonds greater than 100 carats recovered in July. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

