DDI appoints new executive director

The Diamond Development Initiative announced the appointment of Ian Rowe as its new executive director, with effect from September 2, 2019. His appointment follows the impending departure of Dorothée Gizenga, who as DDI's founding ED has provided leadership and inspiration for more than a decade, and who will now take on a new role as Regional Director to lead DDI's expansion in Africa. She'll be based in Kinshasa, DRC.

DDI's Deputy ED since September 2018, Ian Rowe brings two decades of experience in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean where he has worked with civil society organizations and United Nations agencies in the areas of development, socio-economic recovery and conflict prevention.

As Deputy Executive Director of DDI, he has managed its field operations in Sierra Leone and has led a six-month strategic planning process to position DDI for a future in which artisanal mining is expected to become a much more prominent development challenge.

"Artisanal miners are at the wellhead of the diamond pipeline. Bringing them into the formal diamond economy benefits them, their communities and the industry as a whole," says Ian Rowe.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau