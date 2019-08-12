Exclusive

Angola's first public tender of mining concessions to start next week

Today
News

Angola is set to open the first public tender of five mining concession licenses end of this month up to the third week of September.
Angola’s mineral resources ministry said that the first open tender will be held on August 27, in Angola, while the other three tenders are set to be held on September 10, 16 and 20, in Dubai, Beijing and London, respectively.
The open tenders will grant mining rights for the exploitation of diamonds, iron and phosphate.
Of the five mining concessions to be placed under the hammer, two were diamonds.
The diamond concessions were in the Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul Provinces, while the iron concession was in Kwanza Norte.
Two phosphate concessions were in the provinces of Cabinda and Zaire. 
Angola’s mining industry is dominated by diamonds.
The country produced 9,4 million carats last year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

