Tiffany & Co. plans to bring Tiffany to India

“As a global luxury jeweler with stores in many of the world’s most important cities, Tiffany’s emergence in these Indian commerce centers with their growing luxury consumer base presents a unique opportunity,” said Philippe Galtié, executive vice president of global sales, Tiffany & Co. “We are proud to work with India’s leader in luxury retail, RBL, to develop a meaningful presence and further expand our brand equity in this important market.”
Tiffany operates more than 320 stores in more than 25 countries with over 80 in Asia-Pacific, as well as ecommerce websites in 14 markets.