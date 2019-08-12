Exclusive

Sarine Technologies’ revenue declines 35% in HI y-o-y

Today
News
news_28062018_sarine.pngSarine Technologies Ltd’s financial results announced recently for half year ended 30 June 2019, reports total revenue of $ 11.597 mln for Q2 2019 against $ 17.959 mln recording a 35.4% decline. The company also registered revenue of $ 22.519 mln for H1 2019 in comparison to $ 34.620 mln in H1 of 2018, a decrease of 35% y-o-y.
The Group incurred a loss from operations amounting to $ 892,000 for Q2 2019, as against a profit of $ 4.674 mln achieved in the same period 2018. For H1 2019, loss from operations stood at $ 1.717 mln as compared to a profit of $ 8.238 mln recorded during the same period of 2018.
The total comprehensive loss of the Group for Q2 2019 was $ 1.365 mln as compared to a profit of $ 3,633 mln achieved in Q2 2018. For H1 2019, the Group’s loss amounted to $ 2.676 mln as against a profit of $ 6.575 mln recorded in the same period of the previous year.
According to Sarine, the Group’s operating environment remained difficult in Q2 2019. The level of midstream polishing activities continued to be restrained amidst industry challenges, namely, working capital issues faced by diamond manufacturers under credit tightening policies by Indian banks, dampened consumer sentiments in the Chinese market arising from the ongoing trade disputes with the US, as well as uncertainties surrounding lab-grown diamonds (LGD).

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
