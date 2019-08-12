Namibia’s controversial diamond valuation tender results upheld

Namibia’s Central Procurement Board (CPB) review panel has dismissed an appeal filed by Prestige Diamond and Global Diamond Valuators Namibia over the awarding of a $21 million diamond valuation tender to Gem Diamonds Namibia.The Windhoek Observer reports that the panel found no legal merit in the appeal.“Alternatively, the Review Panel found no evidence that the awarding of the tender is marred by irregularities as alleged by the applicants,” reads the ruling by the panel.“In the result the Review Panel makes the following order: That the applications for review in terms of Section 59(1) of the Public Procurement Act, No.15 of 2015, lodged by Prestige Diamonds and Global Diamonds Valuators, respectively, and which were in the end consolidated into one action, are hereby dismissed in terms of Section 60(a).”The contract, which was awarded by CPB, had been mired in controversy with concerns being raised that it was turned into a money-making scheme for a clique of well-placed individuals.Gem Diamonds reportedly asked for N$300 million to valuate Namdeb diamonds, while the current tender holder since 2007, Global Diamond Valuators Namibia, asked for N$220 million for the same job.Under the existing system, the government valuator receives and values the diamonds from Namdeb, which is jointly owned by the government and De Beers.The diamonds are then passed to the Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) – another joint venture between the government and De Beers.NDTC then supplies 85 percent of the diamonds to special customers called sight holders, while 15 percent is sent to Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia).