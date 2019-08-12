Lab-grown diamond jewellery exports from India to capture 2% of US market

Today

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

It is estimated that jewellery made from lab-grown diamonds is likely to capture over 2 per cent of India’s $14 bln worth of overall gems and jewellery exports to the US. This year exports of LGD jewellery is likely to be around $280 mln, according to a report in Business Standard.The report said that Shashikant Dalichand Shah, Chairman of The Lab Grown Diamond and Jewellery Promotion Council expressed optimism of the US market as Indian exporters have recorded an increase in orders from the United States for the ensuing festive season including Christmas, New Year and Women’s Day. “We estimate lab-grown diamond jewellery will capture 2 per cent of the US market share from overall exports of gems and jewellery to the Unites States,” he added.Apart from the US, India exports its lab-grown diamonds to France, Italy and Australia apart from other European and Asian countries, in small quantities. While Indian jewellery manufacturers import large lab-grown rough diamonds from the US, they import smaller size lab-grown rough diamonds from China.