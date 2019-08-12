Exclusive

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

Lab-grown diamond jewellery exports from India to capture 2% of US market

Today
News
It is estimated that jewellery made from lab-grown diamonds is likely to capture over 2 per cent of India’s $14 bln worth of overall gems and jewellery exports to the US. This year exports of LGD jewellery is likely to be around $280 mln, according to a report in Business Standard.
The report said that Shashikant Dalichand Shah, Chairman of The Lab Grown Diamond and Jewellery Promotion Council expressed optimism of the US market as Indian exporters have recorded an increase in orders from the United States for the ensuing festive season including Christmas, New Year and Women’s Day. “We estimate lab-grown diamond jewellery will capture 2 per cent of the US market share from overall exports of gems and jewellery to the Unites States,” he added.
Apart from the US, India exports its lab-grown diamonds to France, Italy and Australia apart from other European and Asian countries, in small quantities. While Indian jewellery manufacturers import large lab-grown rough diamonds from the US, they import smaller size lab-grown rough diamonds from China.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished