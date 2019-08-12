Exclusive

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in the US for $7 mln

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA held an international auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in New York. Reviews of rough diamonds took place at the company’s trade representative office ALROSA USA Inc.
The company sold 99 large gem-quality diamonds weighing 1,532 carats. The total revenue from the sale of stones amounted to $7 million. The auction participants included companies from the United States, Belgium, India, Israel and the UAE.
"We completed our third diamond auction in the US this year. Undoubtedly, current difficult situation in the market has a direct impact on sales results, and we see a slight decrease in demand. Nevertheless, auctions continue to attract new customers. The latest auction was attended by 80 companies, 25% of which were customers from the US," commented Evgeny Agureev, member of the Executive Committee, director of the United Selling Organization ALROSA.
In 2019, ALROSA held three auctions in the US, raising a total of about $30 million. The next auction for special size rough diamonds will take place in New York this fall.

