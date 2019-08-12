ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in the US for $7 mln

ALROSA held an international auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in New York. Reviews of rough diamonds took place at the company’s trade representative office ALROSA USA Inc.The company sold 99 large gem-quality diamonds weighing 1,532 carats. The total revenue from the sale of stones amounted to $7 million. The auction participants included companies from the United States, Belgium, India, Israel and the UAE."We completed our third diamond auction in the US this year. Undoubtedly, current difficult situation in the market has a direct impact on sales results, and we see a slight decrease in demand. Nevertheless, auctions continue to attract new customers. The latest auction was attended by 80 companies, 25% of which were customers from the US," commented Evgeny Agureev, member of the Executive Committee, director of the United Selling Organization ALROSA.In 2019, ALROSA held three auctions in the US, raising a total of about $30 million. The next auction for special size rough diamonds will take place in New York this fall.