Vast Resources raises £655k to fund Zim diamond operations

Vast Resources has raised £655,000 through a placing and subscription for strategic operational requirements in Zimbabwe.The company issued 595.5 million shares at a price of 0.11 pence per share.The subscription was undertaken by a new institutional investor, who will also be issued 34.0 million warrants.Vast is looking forward to mine alluvial diamonds on the Heritage Concession, in Marange, once it receives a licence from Harare.It projected to recover a grade of 50 carats per 100 tonnes and a sales price of $58 per carat.It said last month in a corporate presentation that independent geological assessment quoted grades for the area as typically 100-200 carats per 100 tonnes and average prices of $80 per carat.Projections also indicate revenue after six months of $13.25 million per quarter on expenditure of $7.25 million per quarter after initial operating requirement including capital expenditure of $5 million.Vast will establish a joint venture with the with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) with a view to developing, mining and marketing diamonds produced from the concession on a profit share basis with Vast receiving up to 75% of profits including management fees.Vast said it continues to progress its financing discussions and maintains its production targets by the end of 2019.