Vast Resources raises £655k to fund Zim diamond operations

VAST_Resources_logo.jpgVast Resources has raised £655,000 through a placing and subscription for strategic operational requirements in Zimbabwe.
The company issued 595.5 million shares at a price of 0.11 pence per share.
The subscription was undertaken by a new institutional investor, who will also be issued 34.0 million warrants.
Vast is looking forward to mine alluvial diamonds on the Heritage Concession, in Marange, once it receives a licence from Harare.
It projected to recover a grade of 50 carats per 100 tonnes and a sales price of $58 per carat.   
It said last month in a corporate presentation that independent geological assessment quoted grades for the area as typically 100-200 carats per 100 tonnes and average prices of $80 per carat.  
Projections also indicate revenue after six months of $13.25 million per quarter on expenditure of $7.25 million per quarter after initial operating requirement including capital expenditure of $5 million. 
Vast will establish a joint venture with the with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) with a view to developing, mining and marketing diamonds produced from the concession on a profit share basis with Vast receiving up to 75% of profits including management fees. 
Vast said it continues to progress its financing discussions and maintains its production targets by the end of 2019.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

