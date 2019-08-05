Exclusive

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

Yesterday

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

Lucapa’s Lulo to conduct second diamond sale in Angola

Today


news_02072018_lucapa.pngLucapa Diamond said its 40%-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) is planning a second diamond sale in the third quarter of 2019.
The tender will be organised in Luanda by SODIAM, a state-owned company responsible for the trading of diamonds in Angola. 
The inaugural local tender of Lulo diamonds, which was conducted early this year, raked in $16.7 million from seven large diamonds weighing 498 carats that were sold at an average price of $33,530 per carat. 
Lucapa said at the time that exceptional sale prices achieved for the Lulo diamonds showed the highly-competitive bidding from leading international diamantaires and large stone manufacturers from eight countries that participated in the tender. 
The tender marked a new dawn for the Angolan diamond mining industry as it was the first Angolan production offered for sale via competitive tender under the new diamond marketing policy enacted by president Joao Lourenco. 
Diamond producers in Angola previously sold their rough to buyers selected by Luanda through an opaque government marketing system. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

