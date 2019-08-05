Lucapa’s Lulo to conduct second diamond sale in Angola

Lucapa Diamond said its 40%-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) is planning a second diamond sale in the third quarter of 2019.The tender will be organised in Luanda by SODIAM, a state-owned company responsible for the trading of diamonds in Angola.The inaugural local tender of Lulo diamonds, which was conducted early this year, raked in $16.7 million from seven large diamonds weighing 498 carats that were sold at an average price of $33,530 per carat.Lucapa said at the time that exceptional sale prices achieved for the Lulo diamonds showed the highly-competitive bidding from leading international diamantaires and large stone manufacturers from eight countries that participated in the tender.The tender marked a new dawn for the Angolan diamond mining industry as it was the first Angolan production offered for sale via competitive tender under the new diamond marketing policy enacted by president Joao Lourenco.Diamond producers in Angola previously sold their rough to buyers selected by Luanda through an opaque government marketing system.