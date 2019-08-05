India’s polished diamond export dip 18% in July; rough imports down 34%

Exports of cut and polished diamonds stood at $ 1.50 bln, a decline of 18.29% as compared to the $1.83 bln exported in July 2018, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).Rough imports declined during July by 34.24% to $ 1.09 bln as compared to $ 1.67 bln imported during the previous July.Imports of cut and polished diamonds declined 14.42% to $ 114.01 mln in July 2019 from $ 133.22 mln in the same month a year earlier.Rough exports during the month of July declined 6.77% from $99.90 mln in 2018 to $93.20 mln in July 2019.Polished diamond exports during April-July 2019 were down 17.54% to $ 6.74 bln as against the $ 8.30 bln exported over the same period last year.Rough diamond exports during Apl-July 2019 recorded $4.50 bln as against $6.26 bln in Apl-July 2018, registering a decline of 28.03%.During April-July 2019, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 28.03% to $4.50 bln from $6.26 bln during the same period a year earlier.Imports of polished diamonds too fell by 18% to $ 392.48 mln as compared to $ 481.77 mln for the same period of the previous year.