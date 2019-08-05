Exclusive

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

Yesterday

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

India’s polished diamond export dip 18% in July; rough imports down 34%

Today
News
gjepc_logo_news.pngExports of cut and polished diamonds stood at $ 1.50 bln, a decline of 18.29% as compared to the $1.83 bln exported in July 2018, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
Rough imports declined during July by 34.24% to $ 1.09 bln as compared to $ 1.67 bln imported during the previous July.
Imports of cut and polished diamonds declined 14.42% to $ 114.01 mln in July 2019 from $ 133.22 mln in the same month a year earlier.
Rough exports during the month of July declined 6.77% from $99.90 mln in 2018 to $93.20 mln in July 2019.
Polished diamond exports during April-July 2019 were down 17.54% to $ 6.74 bln as against the $ 8.30 bln exported over the same period last year.
Rough diamond exports during Apl-July 2019 recorded $4.50 bln as against $6.26 bln in Apl-July 2018, registering a decline of 28.03%.
During April-July 2019, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 28.03% to $4.50 bln from $6.26 bln during the same period a year earlier.
Imports of polished diamonds too fell by 18% to $ 392.48 mln as compared to $ 481.77 mln for the same period of the previous year.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished