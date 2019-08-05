Titan’s jewellery division grows 13.3% in Q1 FY 2019-20

Today

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Titan Company Ltd’s financial results for Q1 of FY 2019-20 indicates growth by 14.5% in the period to $ 734.28 mln from $ 641.69 mn achieved in Q1 2018-19. Profit before tax for the same period increased to $78.61 from $73.20 in the same quarter in FY 2018-2019.The Jewellery division’s income for Q1 FY 2019-20 stood at $608.32 mn recording an income growth of 13.3%, as compared to $536.92 mn registered last year. The company however states that growth in the jewellery segment was adversely impacted by high gold prices, especially during the month of June 2019.Bhaskar Bhat, Managing Director of the Company commented: "The macro-economic environment coupled with lower consumption, have impacted some of our businesses. The retail growth in jewellery was driven by encouraging performance in the studded as well as wedding jewellery segments. However, there has been a weak consumer sentiment prevailing across, especially in jewellery with additional factors like price volatility and customs duty increase. The Company is gearing up on all fronts across its portfolio of brands and businesses to stimulate demand in the coming quarter through innovative campaigns and new product launches.”