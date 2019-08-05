Exclusive

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

Signet Jewelers CEO emphasizes female empowerment in the jewelry supply chain

signet_logo_news.pngSignet Jewelers Limited Chief Executive, Virginia C. Drosos,  delivered the keynote address at a U.S. Department of State conference in Washington, D.C. titled “Women’s Economic Empowerment: Minerals, Responsible Sourcing, and the Jewelry Supply Chain.”
“As the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, we recognize that customers trust us to ensure that the products and services we provide are sourced responsibly and respect human rights,” said Drosos. “Our industry must continue to take actions to secure our supply chain and empower women at all levels to meet our customers’ expectations and maintain their trust.” 
Within her remarks, Drosos announced that Signet is undergoing a comprehensive review of its global supply chain to catalog and audit existing supplier relationships, and ensure that it maintains a supply chain that respects and empowers women at all levels. 
Drosos continued, “We see this program as the first step in developing a more fulsome supplier diversity strategy that builds on two of our key corporate social responsibility areas, People and Responsible Sourcing. We take the opportunity very seriously to make lasting and positive change within the industry, and for all the participants in our supply chain.” 
In April 2019, Signet updated its award-winning Signet Responsible Sourcing Protocol (SRSP) to include Colored Gemstones, providing assurance that Signet fine jewelry containing rubies, sapphires, and emeralds will be verified as responsibly sourced. This adds to the SRSP previously in place for Gold, 3Ts, Diamonds, Silver and Platinum Group Metals. 
Signet was also recognized by Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for its commitment to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality. Currently, Signet’s board of directors is 45 percent women, its C-suite is 50 percent women, and its store management is 70 percent women. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

