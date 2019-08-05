Signet Jewelers CEO emphasizes female empowerment in the jewelry supply chain

Signet Jewelers Limited Chief Executive, Virginia C. Drosos, delivered the keynote address at a U.S. Department of State conference in Washington, D.C. titled “Women’s Economic Empowerment: Minerals, Responsible Sourcing, and the Jewelry Supply Chain.”“As the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, we recognize that customers trust us to ensure that the products and services we provide are sourced responsibly and respect human rights,” said Drosos. “Our industry must continue to take actions to secure our supply chain and empower women at all levels to meet our customers’ expectations and maintain their trust.”Within her remarks, Drosos announced that Signet is undergoing a comprehensive review of its global supply chain to catalog and audit existing supplier relationships, and ensure that it maintains a supply chain that respects and empowers women at all levels.Drosos continued, “We see this program as the first step in developing a more fulsome supplier diversity strategy that builds on two of our key corporate social responsibility areas, People and Responsible Sourcing. We take the opportunity very seriously to make lasting and positive change within the industry, and for all the participants in our supply chain.”In April 2019, Signet updated its award-winning Signet Responsible Sourcing Protocol (SRSP) to include Colored Gemstones, providing assurance that Signet fine jewelry containing rubies, sapphires, and emeralds will be verified as responsibly sourced. This adds to the SRSP previously in place for Gold, 3Ts, Diamonds, Silver and Platinum Group Metals.Signet was also recognized by Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for its commitment to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality. Currently, Signet’s board of directors is 45 percent women, its C-suite is 50 percent women, and its store management is 70 percent women.