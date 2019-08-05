Indian Union Minister Piyush Goyal to lead a delegation to Vladivostok in Russia

Today

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal will lead a delegation of Chief Ministers of States and business representatives to Vladivostok in Russian Far East from August 11-13, according to media reports.

The delegation will consist of Chief Ministers as well as businessmen, who will engage with officials and businessmen from the Russian provinces. The Commerce and Industry Minister's visit is a precursor to the visit of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to Vladivostok in early September for the 5th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum where he will be the chief guest for the 20th edition of the Forum.

Russia ranks first in the world for oil and natural gas production, exports of steel, primary aluminium and nitrogen fertilizers. Russia is also the largest in terms of reserves of tin, zinc, titanium, niobium, nickel, iron ore, drinking water, natural gas, wood, diamonds, and silver.

It is hoped that this visit of Piyush Goyal will mark the beginning of the process where both countries move away from a buyer-seller relationship to one where there is technology transfer, Make in India, job creation and content creation in India.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished