The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

Indian Union Minister Piyush Goyal to lead a delegation to Vladivostok in Russia

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal will lead a delegation of Chief Ministers of States and business representatives to Vladivostok in Russian Far East from August 11-13, according to media reports.
The delegation will consist of Chief Ministers as well as businessmen, who will engage with officials and businessmen from the Russian provinces. The Commerce and Industry Minister's visit is a precursor to the visit of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to Vladivostok in early September for the 5th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum where he will be the chief guest for the 20th edition of the Forum.
Russia ranks first in the world for oil and natural gas production, exports of steel, primary aluminium and nitrogen fertilizers. Russia is also the largest in terms of reserves of tin, zinc, titanium, niobium, nickel, iron ore, drinking water, natural gas, wood, diamonds, and silver.
It is hoped that this visit of Piyush Goyal will mark the beginning of the process where both countries move away from a buyer-seller relationship to one where there is technology transfer, Make in India, job creation and content creation in India.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



