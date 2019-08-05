Sierra Leone community sues diamond firm for water contamination

Today

A community in Koidu, the largest city in Sierra Leone’s diamond-rich Kono district, has filed a lawsuit against diamond mining firm Octea Limited over the contamination of water, among other things.

Reuters reports that the complaint, filed in Sierra Leone’s High Court in March, claims $288 million in damages for “degradation or destruction of land, destruction of homes and loss of livelihoods and ...dumping of toxic mine waste,” inter-alia.

A judge ruled on July 22 the case was “adjourned for judicial recess” until the end of September.

The 73 plaintiffs who all live within 500 metres of the mine say they have suffered coughing fits, respiratory infections and headaches from living around the mine, according to court documents.

Lawyers for the residents said they believe some of the health problems are the result of highly acidic water draining from the mines without proper treatment and affecting water sources nearby.

However, Octea, a subsidiary of BSG Resources, founded by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz, said the allegations were “baseless and without merit.”





