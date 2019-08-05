Exclusive

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

Malaysian national tries to smuggle $320k worth of diamonds into India

A 48-year-old Malaysian national was detained by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials at Chennai International Airport in Southern India while trying to smuggle in diamonds worth about $320,000, according to media reports.
The AIU team acted on a tip regarding the smuggling of diamonds from Malaysia. On searching the man and his bags, two bundles of diamonds on his person, and eight bundles of diamonds in his baggage were found.
In a press release, the AIU said: ‘On cutting the 10 bundles, totally 55 white mini ziplock pouches in which precious stones appearing to be diamonds were found concealed and same were recovered. Upon further inspection by a government-approved diamonds valuer, the stones were found to be diamonds of different cuts, shapes and colors, weighing a total of 2,996 carats and valued at more than $320,000. The man was promptly detained, and his precious cargo confiscated.’

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

