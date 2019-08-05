Malaysian national tries to smuggle $320k worth of diamonds into India

Today

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

A 48-year-old Malaysian national was detained by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials at Chennai International Airport in Southern India while trying to smuggle in diamonds worth about $320,000, according to media reports.The AIU team acted on a tip regarding the smuggling of diamonds from Malaysia. On searching the man and his bags, two bundles of diamonds on his person, and eight bundles of diamonds in his baggage were found.In a press release, the AIU said: ‘On cutting the 10 bundles, totally 55 white mini ziplock pouches in which precious stones appearing to be diamonds were found concealed and same were recovered. Upon further inspection by a government-approved diamonds valuer, the stones were found to be diamonds of different cuts, shapes and colors, weighing a total of 2,996 carats and valued at more than $320,000. The man was promptly detained, and his precious cargo confiscated.’