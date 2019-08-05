Mine worker died at ALROSA mine in Yakutia

Today

The miner hit his back falling from a haul vehicle

(TASS) - A mine worker died at the Udachny mine in the Mirny District of Yakutia after falling from self-propelled mining equipment, ALROSA’s media relations department said on Saturday.

"During work on the mine’s horizon of minus 465 m ... the electrician fell from the back of the haul vehicle and hit his back. The first aid was promptly called. Unfortunately, the victim could not be saved during resuscitation," the company’s statement said.

An investigation team is working on the scene. The company started an internal investigation. The media relations department added that upon the death of an employee an insurance indemnity of 2 million rubles is paid. The incident did not affect the company’s operation. ALROSA told TASS that the corporate standards of social support envisage monthly payments to the family of the deceased in the amount of 125% of the average monthly wage earned by the employee.

Udachny is the largest underground mine of ALROSA. It is located in the city of Udachny in the Mirny District in western Yakutia. ALROSA is the world's largest diamond producer (in terms of carats) mining in Yakutia and the Arkhangelsk.



