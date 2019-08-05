Exclusive

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

Today

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

Mine worker died at ALROSA mine in Yakutia

Today
News

The miner hit his back falling from a haul vehicle

(TASS) - A mine worker died at the Udachny mine in the Mirny District of Yakutia after falling from self-propelled mining equipment, ALROSA’s media relations department said on Saturday.
"During work on the mine’s horizon of minus 465 m ... the electrician fell from the back of the haul vehicle and hit his back. The first aid was promptly called. Unfortunately, the victim could not be saved during resuscitation," the company’s statement said.
An investigation team is working on the scene. The company started an internal investigation. The media relations department added that upon the death of an employee an insurance indemnity of 2 million rubles is paid. The incident did not affect the company’s operation. ALROSA told TASS that the corporate standards of social support envisage monthly payments to the family of the deceased in the amount of 125% of the average monthly wage earned by the employee.
Udachny is the largest underground mine of ALROSA. It is located in the city of Udachny in the Mirny District in western Yakutia. ALROSA is the world's largest diamond producer (in terms of carats) mining in Yakutia and the Arkhangelsk.

