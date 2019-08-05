Exclusive

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

GJEPC presents 36th edition of India International Jewellery Show in Mumbai

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) presented the 36th edition of the prestigious gem & jewellery trade show India International Jewellery Show (IIJS Premiere 2019) from 9 to 12 August 2019 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.

Shri Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra State Minister of School Education, Sports & Youth Welfare, inaugurated IIJS Premiere 2019 in the presence of Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC, Guests of Honour Paul Rowley, Executive Vice President, Diamond Trading & Distribution, De Beers Group; Evgeny Agureev, Director, United Selling Organisation, Alrosa; Colin Shah (Vice Chairman, GJEPC) and others. IIJS Premiere 2019 had 1,300+ exhibitors, 2,500+ booths and 40,000 global trade visitors from 800+ Indian cities and 80 countries.
Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “Gem and Jewellery trade of India needs to adopt itself with the changing world scenario. India is well placed in this changing world order. With the US putting a 10% duty on Chinese exports of gem & jewellery, India has a potential opportunity to grab market share of a USD 6 bn opportunity.
“Our vision is to increase the gem and jewellery exports to USD 75 billion and create additional 2 million jobs for the people by 2025. Our Hon’ble Minister Piyush Goyal ji and his entire team at Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry have been very supportive towards the industry & I would like to thank them for the recent trade friendly policy announcements. We request the Govt. implement the recommendations of the council for SEZ polices on fast track, as SEEPZ in Mumbai, Sitapura in Jaipur, Noida in Delhi, Surat in Gujarat are the main hubs for gem and jewellery exports to the US and China,” he added.
Shri Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra State Minister of School Education, Sports & Youth Welfare, said,” The State has extended wholehearted support and cooperation to the GJEPC in creating the country’s first ever Jewellery Park coming up in Navi Mumbai. I believe that the Jewellery Park will attract investments of around Rs. 14,000 crore and create 1 lakh jobs. Maharashtra will be at the forefront of giving requisite infrastructure and benefits to MSME jewellery manufacturers and exporters who are looking to invest more in their facilities and factories. We are happy to note that the Council is investing for the welfare of gem & jewellery sector workers in terms of mediclaim and subsidized health insurance plans.”
IIJS Machinery Show is also taking place at Hotel Lalit and Hotel Leela Sahar Airport, Mumbai with a total of 155 exhibitors including 24 international exhibitors from Italy, Germany, Turkey, USA and UAE.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

