Wages of diamond artisans slashed by 30%

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

A survey conducted by Gujarat Diamond Workers Union (GDWU) found that diamond manufacturers have slashed workers’ wages by an average of 30% in the last seven months in Gujarat, India, as per a TOI report.The President of GDWU, Ranmal Jillariya told TOI, “The worst-hit in the slow down are the diamond workers who, after pay cuts or being retrenched, are not being able to make ends meet. Around 4,200 workers have been rendered jobless in the last one year in Surat. The factory owners are also being indifferent towards them in times of crisis.”While industry insiders term the present slowdown as one of the worst phases, many others like Babu Gujarati, president, Surat Diamond Association (SDA), see a glimmer of hope in the darkness. “A positive atmosphere is building up in the industry and we feel that the slowdown period will end soon. We are concerned about the workers and are ready to represent it with the unit owners and at the government level.”The Report adds that during the 2009 meltdown, around two lakh diamond workers in Surat lost their jobs while as many as 400 diamond units had closed operations. Though, diamantaires are unsure when this phase will get over, a sightholder of De Beers said, “Surat’s industry is sitting on a huge stockpile of polished diamonds, which are waiting to be cleared. In such situation, there is no need to process new stones as the demand is subdued”.