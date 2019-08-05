ALROSA's net profit under RAS for the first half of 2019 decreased to 36.3 billion rubles

ALROSA PJSC, the head company of the ALROSA Group, published financial results for the first half of 2019 under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).ALROSA's revenue under RAS for the first half of 2019 decreased by 29% compared to the previous year to 89.1 billion rubles, which was due to a general deterioration in the situation on the world diamond market. The decrease in revenue was reflected in the RAS net profit indicator - in the first six months of this year, it decreased by 30% year-on-year to 36.3 billion rubles.Member of the Board of PJSC ALROSA, Evgeny Agureev, said: “The decrease in revenue compared to last year occurred against the backdrop of significant crisis phenomena in the diamond industry, which are based on a whole range of different reasons. Excessive stocks in the cutting sector generated during the period of high demand and high expectations last year, financing difficulties faced by Indian cutters, the crisis in trade relations between the USA and China, the two largest markets for the consumption of diamond jewelry, the departure of jewelry brands online and, as a result, they don’t have to keep significant stocks of finished products in retail - these and other reasons negatively affected the sales and financial results of all global mining companies. At the same time, the decrease in the volume of products sold by diamond mining companies, along with other measures taken by major players, contribute to a gradual increase in market balance and stabilization of sales.”IFRS results for the QI 2019 are scheduled to be published in mid-May of this year.