Debswana mulls extension of Orapa mine beyond 2050 with Cut 3 project

The Weekend Post quoted Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa (OLDM) Mines general manager, Bakani Motlhabani as saying that the expansion will be known as the Cut 3 project.
This will involve stripping away waste at the bottom of the mine as well as widening and deepening the pit.
Orapa is currently mining at a depth of 250 m and is expected to reach 450 m by 2026.
Debswana general manager Albert Milton also hinted that studies were underway to assess the feasibility of the Cut 3 project.
The mine is currently relocating an over 500m spread dump on the south side of the pit to the far western side to give way for Cut 3 core extraction boreholes.
The mine is also developing a residual disposal facility to accommodate Orapa’s remaining Cut 2 ore processing and further take in residues from Cut 3 and beyond.
Orapa was discovered in 1967 and became fully operational in July 1971.