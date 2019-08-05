Debswana mulls extension of Orapa mine beyond 2050 with Cut 3 project

Debswana, a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government is considering the extension of Orapa diamond mine beyond 2050, according to local media reports.The Weekend Post quoted Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa (OLDM) Mines general manager, Bakani Motlhabani as saying that the expansion will be known as the Cut 3 project.This will involve stripping away waste at the bottom of the mine as well as widening and deepening the pit.Orapa is currently mining at a depth of 250 m and is expected to reach 450 m by 2026.Debswana general manager Albert Milton also hinted that studies were underway to assess the feasibility of the Cut 3 project.The mine is currently relocating an over 500m spread dump on the south side of the pit to the far western side to give way for Cut 3 core extraction boreholes.The mine is also developing a residual disposal facility to accommodate Orapa’s remaining Cut 2 ore processing and further take in residues from Cut 3 and beyond.Orapa was discovered in 1967 and became fully operational in July 1971.