Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

GOI: ‘Hallmark' tag must for jewellers to sell gold, exemption for export items

The Government of India’s consumer affairs ministry has issued a draft notification with the proposal to go for control order for sale of all gold items that are more than two grams and are meant for domestic consumption. Though the ministry had been keen to roll out this proposed mandatory norm, it could not be implemented so far due to various reasons.

                       Image credit: History of Geo

Soon, only registered jewellers will be allowed to sell gold jewellery and artefacts and they can further sell the precious metal only with “hallmark” tag from the Bureau of Indian Standards. Hallmark is a purity certification for gold items.
The draft notification specifies that the new norm will make it compulsory for retail outlets to get certification and get all gold products hallmarked before selling them. “These shall be sold only by registered jewellers through certified sales outlets after fulfilling conditions for precious article of gold names gold jewellery and gold artefacts,” the draft proposal says.
Officials said the order would be issued soon after considering the suggestions and objections from the stakeholders. “Only items that are less than two gram, meant for export, to be used for medical, dental or industrial purpose and gold bullion in shape of bar, plate, sheet or foil would be exempted from getting the hallmark.”
The hallmarking is important as people buy gold items believing this as a secure investment or savings.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


