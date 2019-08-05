GOI: ‘Hallmark' tag must for jewellers to sell gold, exemption for export items

Image credit: History of Geo

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Soon, only registered jewellers will be allowed to sell gold jewellery and artefacts and they can further sell the precious metal only with “hallmark” tag from the Bureau of Indian Standards. Hallmark is a purity certification for gold items.The draft notification specifies that the new norm will make it compulsory for retail outlets to get certification and get all gold products hallmarked before selling them. “These shall be sold only by registered jewellers through certified sales outlets after fulfilling conditions for precious article of gold names gold jewellery and gold artefacts,” the draft proposal says.Officials said the order would be issued soon after considering the suggestions and objections from the stakeholders. “Only items that are less than two gram, meant for export, to be used for medical, dental or industrial purpose and gold bullion in shape of bar, plate, sheet or foil would be exempted from getting the hallmark.”The hallmarking is important as people buy gold items believing this as a secure investment or savings.