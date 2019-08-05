Exclusive

Watch and jewellery contributed to LVMH revenue growth in H1

07 august 2019
News

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s leading luxury products group, recorded revenue of 25.1 billion euros in the first half of 2019, up 15%. Revenue from watches and jewellery division in H1 2019 showed growth of 4% compared to the same period last year.  

news_07082019_hublot.png
Image credit: Hublot


Profit from recurring operations was up 5%. Bvlgari made good progress in its stores and continued to gain market share. The iconic lines Serpenti, B.Zero1, Diva and Fiorever contributed to this performance. Its new high-end jewelry collection, Cinemagia, presented in June in Capri, was very well received. At Chaumet, the success of its Bee My Love collection and its iconic Liens and Josephine lines were the main growth drivers of the Maison. TAG Heuer continued to focus on its flagship lines, while Hublot continued to actively grow and develop its store network.
The organisation of the first exhibition of the LVMH Swiss watch Maisons was announced for January 2020 in Dubai.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

