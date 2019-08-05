Exclusive

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

BlueRock appoints contractor at SA diamond mine

07 august 2019
News

bluerockdiamonds_logo.pngBlueRock Diamonds has contracted Teichmann South Africa, a civil engineering and mining group with around 1 800 employees, to provide mining services at its Kareevlei diamond mine, in South Africa.
The contract is for a period of five years.
BlueRock expects the company’s experience in mining operations to significantly de-risk its mining activities and allow for production targets to be met cost-effectively.
“Unlike the agreement with the previous provider of these services which was paid on an hourly basis with a minimum number of hours guaranteed, Teichmann will be paid almost entirely on a cost per tonne basis and, accordingly, the effective cost per tonne is reduced with the planned increased production,” it said.
Based on BlueRock’s lower end of current production expectations, the estimated cost of Teichmann’s services for the financial year ending June 30, 2020 will be about £1.1-million.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished