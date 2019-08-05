BlueRock appoints contractor at SA diamond mine

BlueRock Diamonds has contracted Teichmann South Africa, a civil engineering and mining group with around 1 800 employees, to provide mining services at its Kareevlei diamond mine, in South Africa.The contract is for a period of five years.BlueRock expects the company’s experience in mining operations to significantly de-risk its mining activities and allow for production targets to be met cost-effectively.“Unlike the agreement with the previous provider of these services which was paid on an hourly basis with a minimum number of hours guaranteed, Teichmann will be paid almost entirely on a cost per tonne basis and, accordingly, the effective cost per tonne is reduced with the planned increased production,” it said.Based on BlueRock’s lower end of current production expectations, the estimated cost of Teichmann’s services for the financial year ending June 30, 2020 will be about £1.1-million.