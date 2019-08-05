Hong Kong luxury retail sales hit due to prolonged unrest

07 august 2019

The volatile anti-government protests in Hong Kong are piling on numerous challenges to the city's high-end retailers. Luxury sales in Hong Kong fell 17.1% y-o-y in June, according to provisional figures released by the Hong Kong government.

Data from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department showed that retail sales in June reached an estimated HK$35.2 billion (around US$4.5 billion). Sales plummeted 2.6 percent in the first half of the year.

Figures also showed that sales of jewelry, watches, clocks and valuable gifts at retail outlets in Hong Kong reached HK$5.75 bln, down from HK$6.94 bln in June 2018.

Hong Kong's exports fell 2.1% y-o-y in the three months to May 31, while shipments to the U.S. dropped by 35.4% during the same period. Furthermore, Hong Kong on July 31 reported 0.3% contraction in GDP for the second quarter of 2019 from the first quarter.

The protests also comes at a time when Hong Kong's position as Asia's luxury retail hub is coming under increasing pressure, particularly from mainland China.There are also signs that the slowdown in the Chinese economy is causing some consumers to adjust their buying patterns.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished