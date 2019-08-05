Exclusive

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

India's July gold imports dip 55% on record prices

07 august 2019
India's gold imports in July plunged 55% from a year ago to the lowest level in three years as a rally in local prices to a record high and a hike in import taxes curtailed demand.
India imported 39.66 tonnes of gold in July, down from 88.16 tonnes a year ago. In value terms, the country's imports in the month fell 42 per cent to $1.71 bln.
Local gold prices jumped to record high last month tracking gains in overseas market and as Indian Government raised import taxes on the precious metal to 12.5 per cent from 10 per cent earlier.The surprise hike in the import tax and price rise badly affected demand last month.
According to industry members, even in August, imports would be much lower than last year as demand is not improving. As retail demand has dried up, jewellers are placing import orders with banks. India's gold demand is likely to soften in the September quarter as record high local prices curtail buying.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

