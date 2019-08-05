Exclusive

IDE launches second ‘Fly to Buy’ Campaign

07 august 2019
News

ide_logo.pngBased on the success of last year’s ‘Fly to Buy’ campaign, the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) today announced that the second ‘Fly to Buy’ event will be held from September through December 2019. Diamond buyers will be reimbursed for flights to Israel, says a press note from IDE.
The promotion is being held in collaboration with the Israel Ministry of Economy.‘Fly to Buy’ offers overseas diamond buyers up to $1,000 to cover the price of their flight tickets, if they purchase at least $150,000 worth of diamonds during their visit to the exchange, and have stayed on the trading floor for at least two hours each day.
IDE President Yoram Dvash said, “The response in the trade to last year’s ‘Fly to Buy’ campaign was overwhelmingly positive and brought many international buyers to our diamond complex. We expect this year’s campaign to greatly increase buyer traffic.”
The campaign will be intensively promoted with an international social media campaign.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

