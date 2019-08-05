Exclusive
Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge
At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...
05 august 2019
Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels
Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...
29 july 2019
“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI
Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...
22 july 2019
Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association
Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...
15 july 2019
“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council
Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry. Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...
08 july 2019
Angola to establish diamond exchange
This is part of Angola’s ongoing reforms in the mining and energy sectors.
State-owned diamond company Endiama will now focus on diamond exploration and mining.
It is, however, not clear whether the newly created diamond exchange will join the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.
Meanwhile, Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Oil is also preparing to establish a National Agency for Mineral Resources (Agência Nacional de Recursos Minerais, ANRM).
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished