Angola mulls public tender for two diamond concessions

06 august 2019

The Angolan government is set to conduct a public tender for two diamond concessions in the Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul Provinces, according to media reports.

Macauhub quoted minister Diamantino de Azevedo as saying that public tenders will also be conducted for iron and phosphate concessions.

The iron concession was in Kwanza Norte, while two phosphate concessions were the provinces of Cabinda and Zaire.

Meanwhile, Azevedo said negotiations were continuing with De Beers for diamond prospecting in the country.

De Beers’ prospecting licences for the Mulepe-1 kimberlite cluster expired in 2012.

Extensive exploration programme done on the Lunda NE concession from 2005 to 2012 resulted in the discovery of 118 kimberlite pipes.

Of these, 75 were tested for diamond grade, leading to the resource evaluation and conceptual study of the Mulepe-1 deposit, which concluded that a stand-alone deposit was not economic.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished