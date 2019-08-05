Lucapa recovers 64ct diamond in Lesotho

Company managing director Stephen Wetherall said the Type IIa D-colour gem is considered to be the best individual diamond recovered to date from the Mothae mine.
“The recovery of this exceptional 64 ct gem also represents a great start to our mining campaign in the higher margin zones in the southern pit at Mothae,” he said.
Lucapa recovered a 126 carat gem-quality diamond from Mothae last May.
The diamond is the largest recovered at Mothae since commercial operations started in January this year, and the largest gem-quality diamond ever recovered at the mine.
The 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite mine is located within 5km of Letseng, the world’s highest US$ per carat kimberlite diamond mine.