Lucapa recovers 64ct diamond in Lesotho

Lucapa Diamond Company has recovered a 64 carat diamond from its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine, in Lesotho.Company managing director Stephen Wetherall said the Type IIa D-colour gem is considered to be the best individual diamond recovered to date from the Mothae mine.“The recovery of this exceptional 64 ct gem also represents a great start to our mining campaign in the higher margin zones in the southern pit at Mothae,” he said.Lucapa recovered a 126 carat gem-quality diamond from Mothae last May.The diamond is the largest recovered at Mothae since commercial operations started in January this year, and the largest gem-quality diamond ever recovered at the mine.The 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite mine is located within 5km of Letseng, the world’s highest US$ per carat kimberlite diamond mine.