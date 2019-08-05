GIA provides scholarships for those interested in diamond industry

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) announced last week that it offers $2 million worth scholarships for people who want to connect their lives with the jewellery industry. The scholarships are available for student taking classes in 2020, says Idex Online."Scholarships are an important part of our mission to ensure the public trust in gems and jewelry, and our goal of educating the next generation of industry professionals,» Duncan Pay, GIA vice president and chief academic officer was quoted as saying. "Through our professional credentials, career services and alumni network, GIA graduates are positioned for success."Applications will be accepted till September 30,2019.