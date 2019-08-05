BlueRock upgrades crushing circuit at SA mine

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa, has completed the upgrade to the crushing circuit, which includes the installation of a larger cone crusher.It said in a statement that the crushing circuit had been upgraded and reconfigured so as to handle the expected increase in material flows.The existing cone crusher will continue to run as volume through the new crusher increases in order to maintain production and to build stockpiles of crushed ore in line with our operating plan.“We have taken the opportunity to make a number of improvements to the processing plant during the crusher shut down period and are confident that these improvements will have the desired effect in achieving our targeted level of production in the second half of the year,” said company executive chairperson Mike Houston.Meanwhile, Houston said BlueRock’s volume guidance for the year remained at 280,000 tonnes to 335,000 tonnes.He said they would refine their guidance following the end of the third quarter after the reconfigured plant has been operational for two months.