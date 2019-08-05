Exclusive

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

Holly Wesche elected as new JA Chair - report

05 august 2019
News

Jewelers of America (JA) has elected Holly Wesche as its Board Chair, says Idex Online. 
Holly Wesche is currently the owner of Wesche Jewelers in Melbourne, FL.
"Holly Wesche has already made tremendous contributions to our Board," David Bonaparte, JA President and CEO, was quoted as saying. "She is a brilliant businesswoman whose passion for JA runs deep. We look forward to her leadership as she helps to guide Jewelers of America forward.»
Being a Graduate of the Gemological Institute of America, Holly Wesche is a jeweller in generations. She has a lot of experience in jewellery industry including holding posts of President of the Florida Jewelers Association, speaker for Jewelers Education Foundation, Vice Chair of the Leading Jewelers of the World.
"Being involved with Jewelers of America has been a priority for my family for generations," Holly Wesche was cited by the agency. "I am honored to be part of the JA Board and to serve as Chair during this exciting time of change for our industry.'' 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

