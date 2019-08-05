Holly Wesche elected as new JA Chair - report

05 august 2019

Jewelers of America (JA) has elected Holly Wesche as its Board Chair, says Idex Online.

Holly Wesche is currently the owner of Wesche Jewelers in Melbourne, FL.

"Holly Wesche has already made tremendous contributions to our Board," David Bonaparte, JA President and CEO, was quoted as saying. "She is a brilliant businesswoman whose passion for JA runs deep. We look forward to her leadership as she helps to guide Jewelers of America forward.»

Being a Graduate of the Gemological Institute of America, Holly Wesche is a jeweller in generations. She has a lot of experience in jewellery industry including holding posts of President of the Florida Jewelers Association, speaker for Jewelers Education Foundation, Vice Chair of the Leading Jewelers of the World.

"Being involved with Jewelers of America has been a priority for my family for generations," Holly Wesche was cited by the agency. "I am honored to be part of the JA Board and to serve as Chair during this exciting time of change for our industry.''



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg