Rio Tinto’s diamond revenue down 16% in H1 2019

05 august 2019

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Mining Group Rio Tinto has released its financial results indicating that its diamond business revenue has declined 16% in H1 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, through its press release.The decline in earnings, according to Rio Tinto, came about due to weaker diamond pricing as well as the overall reduction in production from its jointly owned diamond mines Diavik in Canada and fully owned Argyle in Australia.During H1 2019, Rio Tinto’s gross revenue from the diamond business was $ 271 mln which is 16% lower than the $ 323 mln gross revenue for H1 2018. Rio Tinto registered a loss of $ 5 mln in H1 2019 compared to net earnings of $ 55 mln during the same period in 2018.The net cash generated from operating activities increased 22% in H1 2019 with an underlying EBITDA of $ 10.3 bln and EBITDA margin of 47% and declared that it would return a sum of $ 3.5 bln to its shareholders with an interim dividend of $ 2.5 bln and a special dividend of $ 1 bln.Rio Tinto said its production guidance for the full year for the diamond sector remained unchanged at between 15-17 mln carats.