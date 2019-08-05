Exclusive

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

ALROSA expects diamond prices to rise within seven years - report

02 august 2019
News

alrosa_logo.jpgWithin seven years, the supply in the diamond market will decrease by 10%, which is about 15 million carats, thereby contributing to the increase in prices for diamonds, said ALROSA CEO in his interview to Vedomosti.
“We assume that the global supply of natural diamonds will decline over the next 10 years and, even if the global demand for jewelry grows at least by 1-2% per year, there will be a shortage of natural diamonds, then their price can seriously increase . Although, because of the US and Chinese trade wars, jewelry consumption growth may slow,’’ he said.
‘‘Within seven years, the market will lose about 15 million carats of diamonds, that is, more than 10%.”
The report also says that prices for stones weighing more than 5 carats have been growing since 1978.
Ivanov noted that, in particular, prices for pink diamonds increased by 300% over the past 10 years.
Depletion of mines will also help reduce the stock of natural stones, Ivanov added.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

