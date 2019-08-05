Pink diamonds outperform blues and yellows in Q2 2019

02 august 2019

The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced the results of the Q2 2019 Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI). The FCDI indicates a decrease of 0.1% in overall prices of Fancy Color Diamonds in Q2 2019. Pink diamonds continued to rise, while prices of Blues and Yellows declined.









Image credit: FCRF







According to FCRF, Pink diamonds showed an upturn of 0.4% in Q2 2019, compared to a 0.5% decrease in Q2 2018. The Pink category continued to outperform all other categories, showing an increase of 0.4%. All Fancy Vivid Pinks rose by 1.3%, with Fancy Vivid Pinks of 2 and 3 carats showing a rise in the second quarter of 2019, increasing by 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. However, Pink diamonds of 1 and 1.5 carats presented a price decrease of 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

Yellow diamonds displayed a decline of 0.8% vis-a-vis the 0.2% increase in Q2 2018. The prices of Yellow diamonds declined by 0.8% overall in this quarter, primarily influenced by the 1-3 carats categories, with the sharpest downturn of 2.7% in the 1 carat category. However, the Fancy Yellow 8 carat category had a surprising upturn of 2.1%, compared to a 4.8% decrease in Q1 2019.

Blue diamonds showed a 0.3% decrease in Q2 2019 compared to a 1.5% increase in the same quarter in 2018. Blue diamond prices decreased overall by 0.3%, affected mainly by the decline of 0.9% in the weight category of 8-10 carats. All Blue diamonds of 1-3 carats presented a distinct increase, with the appreciation of 2.3% in the 1.5 carat category, in all saturations levels. The highest rise of 4.8% is in the 1.5 carat Fancy Vivid Blue.

FCRF Advisory Board member Eden Rachminov said: “The recent price declines in the white goods created an overall negative psychological effect on all diamonds. This is probably the reason we also witnessed a decline of 0.1% in the Fancy Color Index. Definitely a good time to buy now...”





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief od the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished