Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

WGC: Global gold demand up 8% in H1; Central bank buying & ETFs key drivers

02 august 2019
world_gold_council_logo.pngThe World Gold Council’s ( WGC) latest Gold Demand Trends report says that global gold demand grew to 1,123t in the second quarter of 2019, a rise of 8% on the same period last year. Attributing the rise to key drivers as continued central bank buying and sustained growth in gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), WGC indicates that taking together with the first quarter of the year, gold demand increased to 2,181.7t in the first six months of 2019, an uplift of 8% compared with the first half of last year.
As per the WGC report, the Central banks bought 224.4t of gold in Q2 2019, taking H1 buying to 374.1t. Holdings of gold-backed ETFs grew 67.2t in Q2 to a six-year high of 2,548t.
A strong recovery in India’s jewellery market pushed demand in Q2 up 12% to 168.8t.  Bar and coin investment in Q2 sank 12% to 218.6t. Combined with the soft Q1 number, this took the H1 total to a six-year low of 476.9t. A 29% y-o-y drop in China accounted for much of the global Q2 decline.
Gold supply grew 6% in Q2 to 1,186.7t. A record 882.6t for Q2 gold mine production and a 9% jump in recycling to 314.6t – boosted by the sharp June gold price rally – led the growth in supply. Looking at the whole of H1, supply reached 2,323.9t – the highest level since 2016.
Gold prices reached multi-year highs: The gold price rallied in June, breaking through US$1,400/oz for the first time since 2013. The price rise in some other currencies was even more pronounced. Among the factors driving this rally were expectations of lower interest rates, political uncertainty with further support coming from strong central bank buying.
Alistair Hewitt, Head of Market Intelligence at the World Gold Council, commented: “June was a big month for gold. The price broke out of a multi-year trading range to hit a six-and-a-half-year high and gold-backed ETF assets-under-management grew by 15% - the largest monthly increase since 2012. As we head into H2, we believe the factors underpinning ETF inflows and central bank buying, including looser monetary policy and geopolitical uncertainty will continue. Consumer demand however, maybe a bit soft as people adapt to the higher price level.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

