WGC: Global gold demand up 8% in H1; Central bank buying & ETFs key drivers

The World Gold Council’s ( WGC) latest Gold Demand Trends report says that global gold demand grew to 1,123t in the second quarter of 2019, a rise of 8% on the same period last year. Attributing the rise to key drivers as continued central bank buying and sustained growth in gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), WGC indicates that taking together with the first quarter of the year, gold demand increased to 2,181.7t in the first six months of 2019, an uplift of 8% compared with the first half of last year.As per the WGC report, the Central banks bought 224.4t of gold in Q2 2019, taking H1 buying to 374.1t. Holdings of gold-backed ETFs grew 67.2t in Q2 to a six-year high of 2,548t.A strong recovery in India’s jewellery market pushed demand in Q2 up 12% to 168.8t. Bar and coin investment in Q2 sank 12% to 218.6t. Combined with the soft Q1 number, this took the H1 total to a six-year low of 476.9t. A 29% y-o-y drop in China accounted for much of the global Q2 decline.Gold supply grew 6% in Q2 to 1,186.7t. A record 882.6t for Q2 gold mine production and a 9% jump in recycling to 314.6t – boosted by the sharp June gold price rally – led the growth in supply. Looking at the whole of H1, supply reached 2,323.9t – the highest level since 2016.Gold prices reached multi-year highs: The gold price rallied in June, breaking through US$1,400/oz for the first time since 2013. The price rise in some other currencies was even more pronounced. Among the factors driving this rally were expectations of lower interest rates, political uncertainty with further support coming from strong central bank buying.Alistair Hewitt, Head of Market Intelligence at the World Gold Council, commented: “June was a big month for gold. The price broke out of a multi-year trading range to hit a six-and-a-half-year high and gold-backed ETF assets-under-management grew by 15% - the largest monthly increase since 2012. As we head into H2, we believe the factors underpinning ETF inflows and central bank buying, including looser monetary policy and geopolitical uncertainty will continue. Consumer demand however, maybe a bit soft as people adapt to the higher price level.”