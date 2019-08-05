Exclusive

Star Diamond announces results for the II quarter

02 august 2019
star_diamond_logo.pngStar Diamond Corporation announced reports the unaudited results of its operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
The company recorded net loss of $1.5 million or $0.00 per share (basic and fully diluted) compared to a net loss of $1.8 million or $0.00 per share for the same period in 2018. The loss during the quarters ended June 30, were due to operating costs and exploration and evaluation expenditures incurred by the Company.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a net loss of $2.4 million or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $2.5 million or $0.01 per share for the same period in 2018. The loss during the six month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 218 were primarily due to ongoing operating costs and exploration and evaluation expenditures incurred by the Company exceeding interest and other income earned. Exploration and evaluation expenditures incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2019 primarily related to geological and metallurgical investigations and test work for the “Star - Orion South Diamond Project” as well as other costs associated with the Project.
As of July 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $3.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

